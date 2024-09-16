Sea Wolves Broadcaster Doing Double Duty in 2024-25

September 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Mississippi Sea Wolves are proud to announce that Broadcaster Jonathan Kliment, in addition to his broadcasting duties with the Sea Wolves, will be participating in the 2024-2025 Boston Bruins Scouting Mentorship program.

This is the fifth year of the Bruins' Diversity and Inclusion Scouting Mentorship Program, which launched in September 2021. The program aims to mentor and elevate individuals from underrepresented backgrounds and provide a basis for careers in scouting or the hockey industry.

"Every year I continue to build my skillset and create better more engaging content for the fans, but to be learning from people at the highest level, especially in an original six organization is a great opportunity for me to continue to build myself and bring more here to the Gulf Coast." Kliment told media members.

Home opener is set! Your Sea Wolves return to the Gulf Coast on Saturday October 26th at 6:05pm to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco! Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are now on sale, call 228-999-8333 to save your seat today!

