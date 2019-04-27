Stockton Secures Back-To-Back Victories with 5-3 Win

April 27, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports have bounced back from a seven-game losing streak with back-to-back wins over the San Jose Giants. The Ports got a home run from Lazaro Armenteros and a three-hit performance from Alfonso Rivas as they sent San Jose to a fifth straight loss at Excite Ballpark on Saturday night.

Armenteros got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-out solo homer off Giants starter Caleb Baragar (0-1). Stockton added to its lead in the third when, with two on and one out, Hunter Hargrove delivered an RBI single to left to make it a 2-0 contest.

The run in the third was the last run allowed by Baragar, who suffered the loss after going three innings and allowing five hits while walking two and striking out two.

Stockton opened the game up in the top of the fifth facing Giants reliever Trevor Horn. Armenteros and Jameson Hannah opened the inning with back-to-back doubles with Armenteros driving in Hannah to make it 4-0. Rivas followed with an RBI single to plate Armenteros and make it a 5-0 game. Horn went two innings and allowed three runs on four hits.

Ports starter Brady Feigl (2-0) kept San Jose out of the run column through the first four innings but ran into trouble in the fifth. With one out, Feigl gave up back-to-back doubles to Ronnie Freeman and Brandon Van Horn that cut the Ports lead to 5-1. Logan Baldwin followed with a two-run homer that got San Jose to within two runs at 5-3.

Feigl would recover from the three-run fifth and go on to work a scoreless sixth and pick up the victory, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Sam Sheehan pitched two scoreless innings for Stockton beginning in the seventh. Pat Krall (SV, 1) came on to work the ninth and pitched around a two-out single to earn his first save of the season.

JJ Santa Cruz and Joey Marciano combined to work the final four innings without allowing a run for the Giants.

The Ports will try for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Excite Ballpark. Edwin Jackson (0-0, 0.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton after being signed by the A's as a minor league free agent prior to the start of the season. He'll be opposed by right-hander Matt Frisbee (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who makes his California League debut for the Giants. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.