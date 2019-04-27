Ports End Skid with 4-2 Win

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Stockton Ports won a game for the first time since their last game in San Jose on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. With their last win having come at San Jose on April 17, the Ports held on for a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Giants and, in doing so, snapped a season-long seven-game losing streak.

The Ports jumped in the run column first with a pair of runs in the second inning. Lazaro Armenteros led off the inning and was hit by a pitch. He scored on an ensuing double by Alfonso Rivas that gave Stockton a 1-0 lead. Rivas would score three batters later on an RBI double by Hunter Hargrove to make it a 2-0 score.

San Jose's first run came in the bottom of the third and was the product of the lone Ports error of the night. With a runner at first and one out, Kyle McPherson hit a potential double-play ball to short that was missed by Nick Allen, putting runners at the corners with nobody out. Jean Angomas followed with a sac-fly to left to make it 2-1. Ports starter Mitchell Jordan (2-2) would then induce a 5-4-3 inning-ending double-play to escape further trouble.

Jordan would go on to earn the victory, tossing a season-high six innings and allowing an unearned run on six hits while walking one and matching a career-high with 10 strikeouts.

Giants starter Trenton Toplikar (0-1) would pitch into the fifth and give up a leadoff double to Allen, followed by a two-run homer to Jameson Hannah, his first in a Ports uniform. Hannah's blast gave the Ports a 4-1 cushion. Toplikar was lifted two batters later and would suffer the loss after allowing four runs on six hits over 4 1/3 innings.

After Jordan's outing, Nick Highberger came on in the seventh and worked two scoreless frames to get the game to the ninth inning. Seth Martinez came on to work the ninth and issued a leadoff walk to Brandon Van Horn. After Gio Brusa struck out, Orlando Cabrera walked, and Logan Baldwin singled to load the bases. Bryce Johnson came up next and was hit by a pitch to bring in a run and make it 4-2. At that point, Peter Bayer (SV, 1) was summoned from the bullpen. Bayer would strike out McPherson looking on a 3-2 pitch and then get Angomas to ground out to escape the jam and pick up his first save of the season.

The Ports and Giants play the middle game of their three-game series on Saturday at Excite Ballpark. Brady Feigl (1-0, 3.00 ERA) makes the start for Stockton, opposed by San Jose southpaw Caleb Baragar (0-0, 1.98 ERA). First pitch is set for 5 p.m. PDT.

