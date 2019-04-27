Early Offense Falls Short as Three-Game Winning Streak Ends

April 27, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release





MODESTO, CA. - After a four-run first inning, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored eight unanswered runs to send the Modesto Nuts to an 8-6 loss on Friday night at John Thurman Field.

Two errors in the first inning led to four unearned runs for the Nuts (11-11). Joe Rizzo, who had two hits in the game, drove in a run with a single. Then Eugene Helder capped the rally with a two-run shot.

The Quakes (13-9) came back with two runs in the second before knocking Nuts' starter Ian McKinney (L, 0-1) out of the game in the fourth. The Quakes strung together three straight singles to make it a one-run game. Connor Wong knocked McKinney out of the game with a two-run double that gave the Quakes the lead for good.

After the defensive hiccups in the first, Edwin Uceta threw well. The Quakes starter worked 4 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. The righty struck out six and walked one. Max Gamboa (W, 2-0) stranded an inherited runner in the fifth and worked 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a hit. The Nuts recorded just one hit in the final four innings against the Quakes bullpen.

Jack Larsen homered in the ninth to make it a two-run game but Jordan Sheffield retired the final two batters in order to end any thoughts of a comeback.

The Nuts host the middle affair of a three-game set with the Quakes on Saturday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.