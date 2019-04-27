Early Offense Falls Short as Three-Game Winning Streak Ends
April 27, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Modesto Nuts News Release
MODESTO, CA. - After a four-run first inning, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes scored eight unanswered runs to send the Modesto Nuts to an 8-6 loss on Friday night at John Thurman Field.
Two errors in the first inning led to four unearned runs for the Nuts (11-11). Joe Rizzo, who had two hits in the game, drove in a run with a single. Then Eugene Helder capped the rally with a two-run shot.
The Quakes (13-9) came back with two runs in the second before knocking Nuts' starter Ian McKinney (L, 0-1) out of the game in the fourth. The Quakes strung together three straight singles to make it a one-run game. Connor Wong knocked McKinney out of the game with a two-run double that gave the Quakes the lead for good.
After the defensive hiccups in the first, Edwin Uceta threw well. The Quakes starter worked 4 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run. The righty struck out six and walked one. Max Gamboa (W, 2-0) stranded an inherited runner in the fifth and worked 1 2/3 innings out of the bullpen without allowing a hit. The Nuts recorded just one hit in the final four innings against the Quakes bullpen.
Jack Larsen homered in the ninth to make it a two-run game but Jordan Sheffield retired the final two batters in order to end any thoughts of a comeback.
The Nuts host the middle affair of a three-game set with the Quakes on Saturday night. First pitch in Modesto is at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on ModestoNuts.com will start at 6:50 p.m. Listen live online on your phone, tablet or PC.
