Storm Snap Two Game Losing Streak

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Lake Elsinore snapped their two-game losing streak in game one against the Inland Empire 66ers by the final of 2-1. After both starting pitchers dueled through six innings, a clutch two-run double in the seventh by outfielder Jack Suwinski proved to be the difference maker as the Storm picked up the 2-1 victory for their eighth win against the 66ers this season.

The 66ers got things going right off the bat in the top of the first as second baseman Franklin Torres scored on a wild pitch from Storm starter Ronald Bolanos to give the visitors a 1-0 lead. Following this, Bolanos was locked in the remainder of the night as he tossed his second consecutive quality start with six dominant innings that included six strikeouts and just one walk. On the opposing side, Inland Empire starter Travis Herrin tossed four-and-two-third shutout innings, while allowing just three hits and striking out four batters.

The crowd rose to their feet in the bottom of the seventh as Storm outfielder Jack Suwinski got the home team on the board with the lead courtesy of a two-run double off the glove of the center fielder Kyle Survance Jr. that scored Eguy Rosario and Jalen Washington, 2-1 Storm. For Suwinski, this double was his sixth of the year and 16th RBI as well, which leads the team.

The bullpen combination of Steven Wilson and J.C Cosme provided clutch pitching to shut the door on any sort of 66ers rally. For Cosme, his one-two-three ninth inning turned out to be his first career save. The Storm go on and defeat the 66ers by the final of 2-1, for their second straight win versus the Angels affiliate.

WP: Steven Wilson (1-0)

LP: Michael Santos (0-1)

Save: J.C. Cosme (1)

Home Runs: None

Time: 2:50

Attendance: 4,444

Lake Elsinore will look to continue their winning ways tomorrow in game two of this three-game weekend series against Inland Empire. Tomorrow's Signature Saturday Team Photo giveaway with a team autograph session after the game, will feature southpaw Aaron Leasher (0-2, 3.21 ERA) for the Storm against right-hander Cooper Criswell (0-2, 4.60 ERA) for the 66ers. First pitch will be at 6 PM and gates open for the fans at 5 PM. You can purchase tickets at stormbaseball.com or call the Storm at 951-245-HITS (4487). #TheLake

