Rancho Rallies for Win in Modesto

Modesto, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes rallied from an early four-run deficit, defeating the Modesto Nuts on Friday night by a final score of 8-6 at John Thurman Field.

Trailing 4-0, the Quakes ripped off eight straight runs before holding off a ninth-inning rally, taking the first game of the three-game series in Modesto.

A pair of errors and a two-run homer from Eugene Helder helped to put Modesto in front in the first inning, as they scored four unearned runs off Quakes' starter Edwin Uceta, taking a 4-0 lead after one.

Rancho began their rally in the second, as Drew Avans and Donovan Casey each had a run-scoring hit, making it 4-2.

A five-run fourth gave Rancho the lead for good against Modesto starter Ian McKinney (0-1). Casey opened the scoring in the inning with another RBI hit, pulling Rancho to within one. Connor Wong followed and put Rancho ahead to stay, as his two-run double made it a 5-4 game. Nick Yarnall, who fell a home run shy of the cycle, capped the inning with a two-run triple, giving Ranch a 7-4 advantage.

The Quakes got an unearned run in the eighth, as Carlos Rincon scored when Devin Mann's single got past center fielder Anthony Jimenez, making it an 8-4 game.

The Rancho bullpen was strong again on Friday, as Uceta gave the ball to Max Gamboa in the fifth with one out and one on. Gamboa (2-0) got out of the fifth and went on to work 1.2 innings of scoreless relief. Ryan Moseley followed by retiring all six batters he faced.

Jordan Sheffield gave up a two-run blast in the ninth, but eventually worked through it to wrap up Rancho's third win in five games on the current road trip.

The Quakes (13-9) will send Bryan Warzek (1-2) to the hill on Saturday in the middle game of the three-game set. Modesto will counter with Austin Hutchison (0-3), with first pitch slated for 7:05pm.

After seven straight road games, the Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Monday, April 29th, as they host the Lake Elsinore Storm as part of a four-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

