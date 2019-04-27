JetHawks Come up Short against Visalia

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks fought back from a four-run deficit, but fell by a run to Visalia, 6-5, on Friday night at The Hangar. A crowd of 4,002 came to see the team play as El Viento de Lancaster for the second time this season. Visalia has won a franchise-record 14 games in a row.

Visalia (18-4) jumped in front with runs in each of the first two innings. The JetHawks got one back in the bottom of the second, as Casey Golden hit his sixth home run of the year.

Lancaster (10-12) was unlucky in the fourth inning, as the Rawhide added three runs on two hits, two walks and an error. Despite trailing by four runs, 5-1, the JetHawks made a comeback.

In the fifth inning, Lancaster rallied for four runs on five hits to tie the game, 5-5. Carlos Herrera got things started with an RBI single, and Luis Castro drove in a pair with a single. Castro scored the tying run as part of a double-steal. It was the first steal of home for the JetHawks since 2017.

The JetHawks weren't able to go in front, as Visalia scored the game's final run in the seventh. Renae Martinez hit a two-out RBI double off of Nate Harris (0-2) to plate the deciding run.

Visalia's Mack Lemieux (2-0) earned the win in relief for the Rawhide, while West Tunnell closed it out for his third save. The bullpen pitched 4.1 innings of scoreless relief for the visitors.

The Rawhide have won 14 games in a row, a record for the team dating back to 1946. The team's last loss came on April 11 in San Jose.

The JetHawks will try to end Visalia's winning streak Saturday night. Lefty Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) takes the mound for Lancaster opposite Matt Mercer (0-0). First pitch at The Hangar is 6:05 pm.

