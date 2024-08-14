Stockton Ports to Host Picklefest Saturday, September 21st at Banner Island Ballpark

August 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







Stockton, CA. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce their first ever Picklefest at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, September 21st. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. with the event also starting then and concluding at 5:00 p.m.

The event will consist of various different pickle themed foods and drinks from snack bites and appetizers to entrees and desserts, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a Pro-Wrestling match taking place on field during the event with the time still TBD.

Foods included but are not limited to:

Pickle Pizza

Pickle Quesadilla

Elote Pickle Spears

Bacon Wrapped Pickles

Chickles (fried cheese wrapped pickles)

Chocolate Dipped Pickle Chips

Pickle on a Stick

Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch

Drinks include the following but are not limited to:

Pickle Margarita

Pickle Mojito

Pickleback Cocktail

Pickle Lemonade

Tickets will range from $14-$89 and have three ticket packages with the breakdown below of each:

General Admission: $14

VIP Admission: $49 - includes one (1) Picklefest T-Shirt and two (2) beverage vouchers

Ultimate VIP Package: $89 - includes one (1) Picklefest T-Shirt, three (3) beverage vouchers, and exclusive access to a pickle and snack bar.

*Note that drink vouchers are good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Parking for the event will be $10 in both the West and North Lot parking lots. Fans can purchase tickets to the event here.

For more information, contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.