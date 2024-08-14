Stockton Ports to Host Picklefest Saturday, September 21st at Banner Island Ballpark
August 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Stockton Ports News Release
Stockton, CA. - The Stockton Ports are thrilled to announce their first ever Picklefest at Banner Island Ballpark on Saturday, September 21st. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. with the event also starting then and concluding at 5:00 p.m.
The event will consist of various different pickle themed foods and drinks from snack bites and appetizers to entrees and desserts, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. There will also be a Pro-Wrestling match taking place on field during the event with the time still TBD.
Foods included but are not limited to:
Pickle Pizza
Pickle Quesadilla
Elote Pickle Spears
Bacon Wrapped Pickles
Chickles (fried cheese wrapped pickles)
Chocolate Dipped Pickle Chips
Pickle on a Stick
Fried Pickles w/ Spicy Ranch
Drinks include the following but are not limited to:
Pickle Margarita
Pickle Mojito
Pickleback Cocktail
Pickle Lemonade
Tickets will range from $14-$89 and have three ticket packages with the breakdown below of each:
General Admission: $14
VIP Admission: $49 - includes one (1) Picklefest T-Shirt and two (2) beverage vouchers
Ultimate VIP Package: $89 - includes one (1) Picklefest T-Shirt, three (3) beverage vouchers, and exclusive access to a pickle and snack bar.
*Note that drink vouchers are good for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.
Parking for the event will be $10 in both the West and North Lot parking lots. Fans can purchase tickets to the event here.
For more information, contact the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.
