Offense Runs Aground in San Jose

August 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Stockton Ports News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Ports were held to two hits on Tuesday Night at Excite Ballpark, as the Giants took game one of the series 5-0. No. 4 overall pick Nick Kurtz broke up San Jose's no hit bid in the top of the sixth with a hard-hit ball up the middle past a diving attempt to the shortstop's left.

Kurtz also walked on the night and made a spectacular leaping grab on a line drive down the line to start the bottom of the eighth.

The first pitch Corey Avant threw was hit well to the opposite field by Bo Davidson and cleared the fence near the foul line above the Stockton bullpen for a 1-0 lead. But that's all Avant would allow on the night. He gave up a double to the very next batter and was locked in from there, going four innings and allowing just the one run on five hits with no walks and five punch outs.

The bottom of the sixth saw the Giants small ball their way to a pair of runs and long ball their way to two more. After two singles to start the inning against Brayan Restituyo, a sac fly plated a run and a fielder's choice scored another. That was followed by a two-run home run from Lisbel Diaz to put San Jose ahead 5-0.

UP NEXT

Game two will be a matinee starting at 1:00 PM with LHP Jacob Bresnahan (0-2, 24.55) who came back in the Alex Wood trade for the Giants versus RHP Tom Reisinger (1-4, 8.18) for the Ports.

