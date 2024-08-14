Quakes Slug Three Bombs in Win

August 14, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Visalia, CA - The Quakes slugged three homers and held on for a 5-2 win over the Visalia Rawhide, as they opened a critical six-game series at Valley Strong Ballpark on Tuesday night.

Zyhir Hope (7), Cameron Decker (7) and Jose Meza (7) all went yard, helping the Quakes extend their lead over Visalia to three games in the second half standings, now with 23 games to play.

Decker's two-run homer put Rancho ahead to stay in the fourth, as he made it 3-2 against Visalia starter Nate Savino (0-1). Meza followed two batters later with his fifth home run in his last six games, making it 4-2.

Rancho's final run came via a Carlos Rojas sac fly, making it 5-2 in the sixth.

Visalia outhit Rancho, 7-5, but couldn't muster anything over the final six innings.

Joseilyn Gonzalez came out of the bullpen and inherited a couple of runners in the sixth, but used a double-play ball and a strikeout to quell the rally. Gonzalez (4-1) would go on to pitch three scoreless innings and would earn the win.

Noah Ruen tossed a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out a pair for his team-leading seventh save.

Rancho starter Sterling Patick was solid in just his second start, allowing one earned run over three innings.

The Quakes (27-16, 57-50) will send Luke Fox (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday in game two of the series. Visalia will counter with Wilkin Paredes (3-5) at 6:30pm.

The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, August 20, to host the Lake Elsinore Storm. Tuesday will be a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans that visit our website can learn hot to get a FREE Club Seat Ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!!

