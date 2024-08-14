Storm Drop the First Game of the Series Against the Inland Empire 66ers Presented by the Valley News

California League (CalL)

The Lake Elsinore Storm played their first game at home in two weeks tonight. On the road, the Storm saw roster-wide turnover as 12 players were promoted and 12 new players were brought to Lake Elsinore. In their first series as a somewhat new team, they crushed the Stockton Ports in a 5-1 series victory outscoring them by 14 runs.

Tonight, the new guys in Lake Elsinore were not as potent. The Storm scored first on a throwing error by 66ers starter, Derek Clark. They were then held scoreless for the next six innings.

Meanwhile, the Inland Empire 66ers scored five runs from innings four through eight.

Luis Gutierrez started the night for the Storm and got through seven innings of work with just two earned of three total runs allowed. Remarkably, this quality start would be achieved without striking out a single batter. The seven frames were a season-high for Gutierrez.

The Storm bats would attempt a comeback in the ninth inning.

Brendan Durfee started the final inning with a single. Lamar King Jr. doubled in the next at bat to score Lake Elsinore's second run. After a strikeout, Braedon Karpathios' second hit of the game would also be for two bases. This increased the Storm's run total to three with just one out on the scoreboard.

A walk put two men on base with still just one out. Jose Sanabria would strike out after the walk.

This would put Leodalis De Vries at the plate with the chance to tie or win the game. On the second pitch of the at bat, a groundball ended the game on a great play by Randy Flores who flipped the ball to second base.

The Storm will play again tomorrow at The Lake Elsinore Diamond against the 66ers as they look to even the series.

