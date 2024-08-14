We Went to Jared's: Fresno Edges Modesto 4-3 as Thomas Rings Up Walk-Off Win in Extras

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (19-24, 57-51) outlasted the Modesto Nuts (19-24, 60-47) 4-3 in 10 innings Tuesday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno enjoyed their seventh walk-off win of the season and their first since June 22 versus Stockton. The Grizzlies also relished a walk-off dub against the Nuts on May 12, which was their first game-ender of the season. Fresno improved to 8-5 in extras with a 3-1 record at home. The Grizzlies and Nuts have played six extra-inning contests (all 10 frames) this year with Fresno moving to 4-2 in such games. The Grizzlies are now 10-9 against the Nuts this season, winning their last four affairs, all at Chukchansi Park. Fresno currently sits six games back of the San Jose Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 23 contests to play.

The Nuts took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when Charlie Pagliarini roped a triple to the right-center gap. The Grizzlies grabbed a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the third when Braylen Wimmer launched a three-run tank to left-center field. It was Wimmer's team-leading 13th longball of the season and first three-run shot. Modesto knotted the affair at three with a two-run top of the eighth. Milkar Perez waltzed home on a balk and Luis Suisbel scampered to the plate on a Tai Peete sacrifice fly.

In the top of the 10th, Modesto came up empty after two fly outs and a popup. This gave Fresno a huge opportunity, as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame. With no outs and a 1-2 count, Jared Thomas, in his Chukchansi Park debut, lined a walk-off single up the middle, sending the Growlifornia crowd into a frenzy. Thomas was selected by the Rockies in the 2nd round of the 2024 draft out of Texas.

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez yielded a no-decision after five strong frames of work. Perez allowed one run (earned), on two hits, four walks and a pair of hit-by-pitches while fanning four. Both Kannon Handy and Fidel Ulloa picked up their first holds after striking out two apiece in clean innings. Hunter Mann was tagged for a blown save after permitting two runs late. Cade Denton (1-1) was awarded the victory after a career-high two scoreless frames.

Nuts' starter Pedro Da Costa Lemos was not listed of the final line despite seven innings of action. Lemos was ticketed for three runs (two earned), on six hits and one walk while whiffing a pair of batters. Hunter Cranton chucked a 1-2-3 eighth in his first game against the Grizzlies. Jesse Wainscott (1-3) suffered the defeat after tolerating the Thomas game-winner.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LF Jared Thomas (2-5, RBI; walk-off 1B in 10th)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (1-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- RHP Bryan Perez (5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Charlie Pagliarini (2-4, 3B, RBI)

- SS Tai Peete (0-2, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB, CS)

- RHP Pedro Da Costa Lemos (7.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 6:50 pm PT Modesto Nuts at Fresno Grizzlies

Modesto RHP Ashton Izzi (6-5, 2.98) vs. Fresno RHP Ismael Luciano (1-0, 5.87)

On That Fres-Note:

Since July 1 (33 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored five runs or less. Since July 30 (12 games), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored three runs or less. In the last eight contests (August 4), the losing team between the Grizzlies and their opponent have scored two or three runs.

