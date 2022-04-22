Stockton Ports Host Fresno Grizzlies

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Ports continue their 2022 season on April 26 when they take on the Fresno Grizzlies, an affiliate of the Colorado Rockies. Tickets are on sale now online at stocktonports.com, at the box office or by calling (209) 644-1900.

Tuesday, April 26| 11:05 A.M. Game Time (10:05 A.M. Gates Open) Education Day: Join us as schools from the area bring their students to the ballpark for a fun and educational outing.

Wednesday, April 27 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open) Silver Slugger Night: Join us for Silver Slugger night presented by Jar Insurance.

Wine Wednesday: Six-dollar Barreled Chardonnay and District 11 Zinfandel presented by Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, April 28 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (6:05 P.M. Gates Open) $1Beer Night: Beer for only one dollar?! You can't miss it!

Saturday, April 30 | 7:05 P.M. Game Time (5:30 P.M. Gates Open) Asparagus Night:

