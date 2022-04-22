Rawhide Pitching Staff Strikes out 17 in 5-2 Loss

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide fell to the San Jose Giants for the third consecutive night. The Rawhide bats stayed quiet with only two hits while the pitching staff stayed hot by striking out 17 Giants batters.

Juan Batista hit his first homerun of the season to put the Rawhide on the board. The other Rawhide run scored off a throwing error by the second baseman in the fifth inning.

Christian Montes De Oca made his professional debut when he entered the game in the seventh inning to pitch. The 22-year-old right-hander pitched tow scoreless innings and struck out five batters. He was signed by the Diamondbacks last December.

Visalia now has lost seven consecutive games. First pitch tomorrow for game four of the six-game series against San Jose is at 6:30 P.M.

