Rancho Held to Two Hits in Modesto

April 22, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Modesto, CA - Modesto starter William Fleming dominated the Rancho Cucamonga hitters on Thursday night, as the Nuts hammered the Quakes by a final of 11-1 at John Thurman Field.

The Quakes' offense was held to just two hits, as Fleming (1-1) tossed six innings of one-hit baseball, facing just two over the minimum to earn the win.

Rancho starter Ben Casparius (0-1) struggled in the first, as he only managed to retire two batters. An error extended the inning and led to a total of five unearned runs against the right-hander, as he suffered the defeat.

Austin Gauthier reached base safely all three times for the Quakes, as he walked with the bases loaded in the seventh, forcing home Damon Keith to plate Rancho's lone run and make it 11-1.

Rancho (6-6) will look to rebound on Friday, sending Maddux Bruns (0-0) to the bump at 7:05pm, as he'll take on Jimmy Kingsbury in game four of the series.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 26th, as they open a six-game set against Visalia. Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

