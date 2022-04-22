Fresno Grizzlies, Sinclair Television Announce Saturday Broadcast Agreement

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies and Sinclair Television announced this morning that all Saturday home games will be broadcasted on either FOX26, CW59, or 26.2. This announcement comes after all Saturday home games were broadcast on CW59 last season. The first broadcast will occur this Saturday, April 23, as the Grizzlies take on the San Diego Padres affiliate Lake Elsinore Storm on channel 26.2 "We at KMPH/KFRE are very excited to continue our partnership with the Grizzlies," said Matt Morse, General Manager of KMPH FOX 26 and KFRE CW 59. "We're honored to be able to bring Valley residents LIVE baseball from their home team."

This year's slate of Sinclair-broadcasted games includes 6 different opponents, giving viewers the chance to see the full range of talent across Single-A baseball. The full broadcast schedule, including dates, opponents, and channels, is listed below.

"We are overjoyed that Grizzlies baseball will once again be broadcasted on the Sinclair family of networks this season," said Derek Franks, Fresno Grizzlies President. "From the Grizzlies Tonight pregame show to Dan Taylor on the call, we are proud to be able to bring this kind of professional show to our fans and the Central Valley."

The Fresno Grizzlies continue their second homestand of the season this evening with a 6:50p first pitch time against the Storm. Fans can purchase tickets to this game and all other games at Chukchansi Park by visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com or calling 559-320-TIXS(8497).

Broadcast Schedule:

April 23 - Lake Elsinore Storm - 26.2

May 7 - Modesto Nuts - CW59

May 21 - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes - CW59

May 28 - Stockton Ports - FOX26

June 11 - Visalia Rawhide - FOX26

June 25 - Modesto Nuts - FOX26

July 9 - San Jose Giants - CW59

July 23 - Stockton Ports - Stockton Ports - CW59

August 6 - San Jose Giants - CW59

August 27 - Stockton Ports - CW 59

September 3 - Modesto Nuts - CW59

