Late Rally Sends Ports to Third Straight Loss

SAN BERNARDINO, Ca. - Myles Emmerson's one-out single in the bottom of the ninth to drive in Quentin Selma dropped the Ports to their third consecutive walk-off loss as the Inland Empire 66ers topped Stockton 4-3 on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

The Ports (4-8) got off to a good start against Inland Empire starter Leonard Garcia, scoring once in the top of the first and twice in the second. Nick Brueser got things going with a one-out single in the first inning and after Max Muncy drew a walk to put runners on first and second, Junior Perez lined a single back up the middle to score Brueser and give the Ports a 1-0 lead.

Robert Puason was hit by a pitch with one out in the second, and after moving to second on a balk, scored when Mariano Ricciardi singled off the second base bag to make it 2-0 Ports. A Denzel Clarke double and Brueser walk loaded the bases for Muncy, who drew a walk to force in a run and give the Ports a 3-0 lead.

After the 66ers (7-5) got an unearned in the bottom of the sixth, they tied the game in the eighth against the Ports' bullpen. Alexis Cedano came on for the eighth after Clark Cota cruised through a scoreless seventh and was greeted by back-to-back singles by Emmerson and Trent Deveaux to put runners on first and second with nobody out. Cedano then struck out Arol Vera for the first out but walked Werner Blakely to load the bases with one out. Hunter Breault came out of the bullpen for the Ports and uncorked a wild pitch on his first delivery to score Emmerson, trimming the Stockton lead to 3-2. Alexander Ramirez then singled through the left side to score Deveaux, tying the game at three.

Hayden Seig retired the Ports 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth and Selma led off the bottom half with a triple down the right field line, setting the stage for Emmerson's heroics.

Ports' starter Luke Anderson did not factor in the decision despite turning in a dominant effort in his second start of the season. Anderson fired six shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out a career high nine batters.

Seig (1-0) got the win for the 66ers, while Hunter Breault (0-2) took the loss and was charged with his first blown save.

The blown save was the Ports' fifth this season, while the Stockton offense went just 2- for-11 with runners in scoring position while also leaving ten on base.

The Ports will try to snap a three-game skid in game four of their six-game series with the 66ers on Friday night at 7:05 pm at San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino.

