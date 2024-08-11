Stingers Win Game 1 of Playoff Series vs Rox

ST. CLOUD, MN -- Round 3 of the Rox-Stingers playoff series started off as close as advertised. Willmar was able to win game 1 in a comeback effort.

The first comeback started after the Rox scored 2 in the first inning thanks to a Ben Higdon (Southern Mississippi) RBI double, and a Carter Hanson (UMass) RBI single. Willmar responded with 3 consecutive runs from a Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) RBI reach-on-error, a passed ball, and a Dariel Osoria (Kansas) RBI single.

The final comeback was the game winner. Heading into the 8th inning, Rox held a 10-3 lead. Stingers scored 9 runs in the inning, and never surrendered the lead.

The rally started with a Liam Bushey (Western Illinois) RBI single. Multiple bases loaded walks continued the inning, and the scoring was capped off by a Bushey 2-run single.

Stingers added on in the 9th when Jack Spanier (Minnesota) scored on a Brayden Hellum (Kirkwood CC) infield single.

St. Cloud put up 2 in the 9th, but Charlie Royle (Cal Poly) stranded the tying run at 3rd, and the winning run at 2nd.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game was Aiden Hansen (Minnesota State-Mankato) who earned the win. Hansen pitched 2.2 innings, allowed 3 hits, 1 run (unearned), and struck out 2.

Game 2 between the Rox and Stingers is Monday night with first pitch at 6:35 P.M. from Bill Taunton Stadium. Stingers will move on with a win, or if necessary, game 3 on Tuesday from Willmar.

