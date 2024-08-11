Home Playoff Game Monday, August 12 at 6:35 PM

August 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

The time has come to rally behind your Willmar Stingers as they gear up for a thrilling playoff battle! The Stingers will be facing off against the St. Cloud Rox in a high-stakes game two on August 12. The first pitch is set for 6:35 PM at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Your support has been incredible all season long, and we need you now more than ever to help us bring home the win!

Game Details:

Date: August 12, 2024

Time: 6:35 PM

Opponent: St. Cloud Rox

Location: Bill Taunton Stadium

