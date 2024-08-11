Madison Mallards Drop Game One of Postseason Against Wausau Woodchucks

August 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Madison Mallards News Release







Madison, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Madison Mallards 5-1 on Sunday night at Warner Park to take a 1-0 lead in the Sub-Divisional Postseason series.

Maddux Frese (Southeastern Community College) was lights out through the first two innings on the mound for Madison, but the Woodchucks broke through with a three-run home run by Jake Berkland (Minnesota State - Mankato) in the top of the third inning, giving Wausau a 3-0 lead.

The Mallards were able to get a run back in the bottom of the fourth inning on an RBI single from Korbyn Dickerson (Louisville) to drive home Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State), making the score 3-1. However, the Woodchucks answered with two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to make the score 5-1.

Caleb White (Georgia State) dominated in relief for the Woodchucks, tossing four shutout innings and striking out six hitters. He put the finishing touches on the victory by striking out three straight to end the game in the ninth inning, and help the Woodchucks take the series lead.

Hamilton and Dawson Hokuf (Cincinnati) each had two hits in the game, while Frankie Carney doubled and stole a base. Madison's bullpen combined for five shutout innings, as Eamonn Mulhern (Madison College), Carson Fluno (Louisiana - Lafayette) and Liam McKillop (Southern Illinois University Edwardsville) all found success on the mound.

Woodchucks starting pitcher Travis Lutz (Bradley) tossed five brilliant innings to earn the win. Maddux Frese (Southeastern Community College) was charged with the loss for the Mallards.

The Mallards and Woodchucks will face off for Game 2 in Wausau on Monday night. Madison will need a victory to keep their season alive. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

