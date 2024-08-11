Rox Head to Willmar for Postseason Game Two After Game One Setback

August 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox lineup

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox lineup(St. Cloud Rox)

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (43-26) dropped game one of the Great Plains West sub-divisional series to the Willmar Stingers (44-26) by a 13-12 score on Sunday, August 11th. The Rox must win back-to-back games in Willmar to claim the series, beginning with a 6:35 p.m. second game on Monday, August 12th.

St. Cloud started the game fast on offense, jumping out to a big lead. The Rox scored two runs in the first inning, as Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) doubled and Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) singled to drive in runs. Another run scored in the third ahead of back-to-back three-run innings. In the fourth, Sawyer Smith (University of Kansas) struck an RBI double ahead of Higdon's second run-producing hit, a single. An inning later, a bases-clearing triple from RJ Stinson (William Carey University) brought the Rox to nine runs on the day.

Meanwhile, Rox starting pitcher Dallin Harrison (University of San Diego) delivered a stellar performance, conceding one earned run across six innings. The right-hander struck out seven and walked only one during his fifth quality start of the year. St. Cloud would score late runs in the seventh and ninth innings, getting the winning run to second base ahead of the final out.

Several Rox hitters enjoyed prolific games at the plate, including leadoff hitter Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha). The third baseman singled three times, worked two walks, and scored a quartet of runs. Higdon reached base six times, singling once, doubling twice, walking three times, driving in two runs, and scoring a pair of runs.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Dallin Harrison!

With a victory on Monday, the Rox would force a decisive third game of the series on Tuesday in Willmar. Should they win that game as well, they would host the Great Plains Championship game on Wednesday, August 14th. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.