Back to the Burrow - 5-1 Playoff Win

August 11, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks played their first playoff game in Madison, coming away with a win 5-1. The Chucks will need to win one more game to advance in the playoffs.

The Chucks sent Travis Lutz (Bradley U) to start the game from the mound. In his second start in Madison, he pitched a scoreless first two innings. There wasn't a run from either team through the first two.

To break the tie at zero, Jake Berkland (Mankato) hit his first career home run to put the Chucks up 3-0. Lutz would continue to pitch a scoreless third but did allow one run in the fourth. The Chucks led 3-1 after four.

The Chucks added two more runs in the 5th after Drew Berkland (U of Minnesota) batted home Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi) on a sacrifice fly. Max Galvin would single to bring home Jake Berkland and the Chucks led 5-1.

Travis Lutz pitched a scoreless 5th and was substituted for Caleb White (Georgia St.) who pitched a scoreless 6th, 7th and 8th and found three strikeouts. The Chucks stranded two on in the 9th and still lead 5-1.

Caleb White came in and pitched the 9th and struck out three batters to make it six total and a Chucks win. Lutz earned the win as the Chucks head back home.

The Woodchucks will host Madison in Game two of the Sub-Divisional Series of the NWL Playoffs. First pitch is 6:05 pm and the gates to Athletic Park will open at 5:05 pm. Tickets are available online at woodchucks.com, or you can call/stop by the office tomorrow from 9am-4pm.

