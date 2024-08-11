Stingers Take Down Rox, Clinch Home-Field

SAINT CLOUD, MN - The Stingers were back in Saint Cloud on Saturday night, and this time picked up the win over the Rox by a score of 10-3, securing home-field advantage in the upcoming playoff series.

Willmar got on the board right away, with three in the 1st, highlighted by a Dariel Osoria (Kansas) 2-run homer.

Up 3-2 in the 5th, the Stingers got three more, scoring on RBIs from Osoria and Max Buettenback (Nebraska) to go up 6-2.

The Stingers added on two more in the 6th on a Brett Blair (Stanford) RBI double and another RBI for Buettenback.

Insurance was provided in the 8th with two more runs, and that was plenty for the pitching staff.

Greysen Strauss (Northeast CC), Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Isaac Hanson (Jamestown) and Cameron Jensen (Southwest MN-State) were all terrific, allowing eight hits and just two earned runs combined.

Game one of the playoffs is back in Saint Cloud on Sunday, with first pitch at 4:05 pm.

Game two and a potential game three will be in Willmar on Monday and Tuesday if necessary.

