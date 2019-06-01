Stingers Sweep the MoonDogs

Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers looked to complete the sweep of the Mankato Moondogs as they headed into the game 3-0 in the series.

Trevor Divinski made the start for the Stingers in the final game. The long ball plagued the Stingers early on with a grand slam in the first ending the inning with a score of 5-0. Later in the third a two-run home run was tacked on for an accumulated 7 runs.

The scoring didn't happen for the Stingers until the third inning when Cal Elvers (Miami Ohio) doubled scoring Trousdale (Alabama). Two more runs scored off hits from Elvers and Patrick Boredick (Concordia-St. Paul) bringing the score to 7-3 Mankato.

Clutch hits in the seventh from the Alabama boys brought the Stingers within striking distance. Justin King (Alabama) had a pinch-hit double scoring Saenz (San Jose State). Later in the inning John Trousdale had a two-run single tying the game up at 8-8.

Dylan Criquet-Danielson (NIACC) batted in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Stanke (Univ of Minn.) for a 9-8 lead. John Bezdicek (SMSU) picked up the win in tonight's sweep. Bezdicek struck out six of the eight batters he faced.

