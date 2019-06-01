Green Bay Opens up Capital Credit Union Park

Ashwaubenon, WI - A 3-1 record on the road is the perfect way to start to the season, but what could potentially be even better than that is a win on opening night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Last night in Kalamazoo, Green Bay completed the two-game sweep of the Growlers on the road at Homer Stryker Field. Matt McDonald homered twice and collected three RBIs on the evening. Mike Ferri hit the first home run of the 2019 season for Green Bay, and had four RBIs in last night's game.

On the rubber, the Booyah struck out 11 batters, and Will Saxton collected his first career win in a Green Bay uniform. Logan Lee went three innings, giving up two runs but striking out six different Growler hitters. Dalton Wiggins came on in the ninth to give Green Bay their third consecutive win for the first time since July of 2017.

Tonight, in Ashwaubenon, the 3-1 Booyah face off against 1-3 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in the home opener of the beautiful Capital Credit Union Park. Sophomore right hander Luke Wallner takes the mound in his second appearance on the season, his first career start. This past season at Meridian Community College, Wallner went 6-1 with a 3.47 ERA. His K/9 during the 2019 season was 8.39.

The Booyah will be sporting their alternate jerseys for the first time this season in the home opener. Blaise Maris is slotted as the starting catcher for Wallner in game four of the year.

Make sure to stay tuned after tonight's game as well for post-game fireworks and to grab the full experience of the park.

