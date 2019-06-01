Rafters Start Season Series with Green Bay

Green Bay, Wis. - After hosting the Mallards for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' 10thAnniversary Opening Day at Witter Field, the Rafters (1-3) hit the road to face the Green Bay Booyah (3-1) in their home opener at the brand-new Capital Credit Union Park Saturday night.

The Rafters fell 2-1 in a nail-biter against Madison last night. Anthony Galason went 1-for-3 with a run and scored in his Rafters debut. The Booyah, who also play in the Great Lakes West division, picked up an 11-4 victory on the road at Kalamazoo on Friday.

Tonight's game marks the first of 12 contests between the two clubs this season, with six of them taking place at Witter Field. Both pitching staffs have given up eight earned runs and Rafters pitchers have combined for 36 strikeouts through four games.

Richie Schiekofer leads the Rafters on offense, hitting .357 with two RBIs. The Rafters open up a two-game road series with the Booyah tonight, which will finish with a 5:05 p.m. game on Sunday.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

