Mallards Set for a Series against Woodchucks

Wausau, WI- Last night the Madison Mallards defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 2-1 at Witter Field in a thrilling fashion. In the bottom of the ninth the Rafters had the game-tying run in scoring position with two outs. Mallards' Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan) came to the rescue by making a diving catch in centerfield to end the game.

The win gives the Mallards a 4-0 start to 2019 and is their second consecutive sweep of the season. This victory also marks Mallards' manager Donnie Scott's 300th Northwoods League career win.

The Mallards continue on the road tonight, traveling to Wausau, Wisconsin to compete against the Woodchucks in a two game series.

Currently 4-0, the Woodchucks are tied with the Mallards for first place in the Great Lakes West division. Tonight, one team will walk away with their first loss of the season and drop into second place. The Woodchucks achieved their 4-0 start by sweeping both the Kenosha Kingfish and Lakeshore Chinooks.

Tonight's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. and Trevor Marreel (Washburn) is set as the starting pitcher for the Mallards. Marreel is making his second debut on the mound, his first was against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on May 29. During the game he pitched 2.1 innings, facing seven batters and earning three strikeouts.

Game two of the series is expected to start at 3:05 p.m. and the Mallards pitcher is yet to be announced.

The Mallards are returning to the Duck Pond on Monday, June 3 to compete against the Lakeshore Chinooks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. The game will feature an appearance by caricature artist, Bill Begos.

