Hoffman Cruises as Pit Spitters Down Bombers 8-2

June 1, 2019 - Northwoods League





Traverse City, MI - Andrew Hoffman was the story Saturday as the young right hander tossed five scoreless innings to lead the Traverse City Pit Spitters to victory.

The Pit Spitters struck early, yet again, as they sent six men to the plate, scoring twice behind a Kam Smith RBI sacrifice fly and a Jake Wilson RBI single in the first. The home side would go on to add one run on in the third, three more in the fifth, one in the sixth, and one in the seventh. Starring at the plate were shortstop Trey Vanderpool who reached base four times via walk, designated hitter Mario Camelletti who added two hits, and Jake Wilson who chipped in two singles and two runs batted in.

On the mound, Andrew Hoffman took care of the first five frames, allowing no runs on two hits. He walked six and struck out five. He was followed on the mound by Pat Hohlfeld, Chase Gearing, and Scott Grant who provided solid relief.

John Malcom and Hunter Ruhstorfer provided RBI's for the visiting side who walked eleven batters and committed two errors.

The Pit Spitters return to action Sunday with a 2:00 p.m. home tilt with these same Battle Creek Bombers. Sunday will be "Sermons and Strikeouts," with half off tickets with your church or community bulletin. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m.

