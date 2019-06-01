Pit Spitters Featured on ESPN

Traverse City, MI - Traverse City's new baseball team, the Pit Spitters, were featured on ESPN's "Minor League Promo of the Week" Saturday morning.

The hosts donned the home and alternate uniforms while explaining the team name and giving some background information on Traverse City and pit spitting competitions.

The video can be seen and shared here - https://vimeo.com/339727246

The Pit Spitters have a two-game series this weekend against the Battle Creek Bombers. Game time for Saturday is 7:05pm and it is Minion Night! Sunday's game is a 2:00pm start with pre-game play catch and autographs on the field and an Ice Cream Social, featuring Moomer's Ice Cream, on the field following the game.

Season and group tickets are still on sale and can be purchased by calling (231) 943-0100. Season ticket options include 5-game, 10-game and half-season packages. Each package offers exclusive perks including discounts on tickets, VIP parking, merchandise, early access to games, exclusive event invites and more. In addition to these packages, there are also 5-game patio table and 10-game patio table options available that include additional discounts and full wait service. Groups of 20 or more may reserve tickets for any 2019 game. They are available in the box seat and lawn sections. Groups will receive a discount on tickets, their name announced during the game and receive discounts on souvenirs and parking.

Complete schedule and ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

