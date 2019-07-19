Stingers Snap Winless Drought
July 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers end the winless drought against the Honkers with a 4-2 victory tonight.
Trevor Divinski (Minn. State-Mankato) was the starter for the Stingers. He pitched seven innings allowing one earned run. Divinski did not walk a single Honkers batter while striking out seven.
Rochester scored their lone run off Divinski in the first inning off a base hit and two Willmar errors. That gave the Honkers a 1-0 lead. A pitcher's duel followed that inning as the game was held there until the sixth. Clutch hitting by Riley Johnson gave the Stingers the lead. His two-out double brought in McKenzie and Bosetti to put the Stingers on top 2-1.
Joel Cheatwood (Montevallo) was first in relief for the Stingers. He pitched the next two innings. In the eighth, Rochester showed some life as they were able to tie the game up with two hits. 2-2 tied ball game. In the bottom half of the eighth, Johnson did it again. A bases loaded two-out single scored King to retake the lead. Daniel Walsh (Sac City) extended the lead to 4-2 after his sacrifice fly ball brought in Bosetti.
Aldo Frenandez (New Mexico State) slammed the door on the Honkers in the ninth. It was three up, three down for Rochester as Fernandez picked up his sixth save of the season. The final score was 4-2 Stingers. Willmar will head to Rochester tomorrow to continue this marathon of games against the Honkers. First pitch 6:05pm CT!
The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
