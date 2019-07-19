Chinooks Drop First Game after Break

July 19, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release





Madison, WI - After a much-needed All-Star break, the Chinooks returned to action. They would travel to Madison to take on the Mallards in a two-game set. Grant Hartwig would take the mound for Lakeshore. Coming into last night's game, Hartwig had not given up more than five runs in an appearance.

With a couple hits and walks between the two teams, the game moved quickly through the first three innings. Lakeshore started the scoring off with a home run by Jake Thompson. David Dunn would follow with a triple and Doersching would bat him with a double. After a Jake Artz single, Doersching would score on a wild pitch. Cole Barr would single as well and an error by the Mallards left fielder would allow Artz to score.

Madison would get one run back after a leadoff triple and single followed by All-Star game MVP, Justice Bigbie. Through four, Hartwig had only allowed one run. After a quick Lakeshore fifth, Madison would have their own "big" inning. Drew Williams would start the fifth off with a homerun for Madison. With the bases loaded, Justice Bigbie would step to the plate. He would drive a pitch over the fence for a grand slam and chase Hartwig form the game. Hartwig would give up six runs, the most runs he's given up in a Northwoods League appearance. With that grand slam. Madison moved out in front 6-4.

Two doubles by the Chinooks would tie the game at six in the top of the sixth inning. Madison would take the lead in the seventh and lakeshore would answer in the eight with a homerun by Ronnie Sweeny III. Lakeshore's relief effort was a masterpiece until the tenth. Four strike outs and only two walks in four and one-third innings.

The game would move into the tenth tied at seven. Lakeshore would fail to score, and Madison would have the chance to walk-off. Northwoods league rules puts a runner on second for pace of play purposes. Drew Benefield would single in Ben Anderson and Madison would walk off with a win.

Troy Black would take the loss for Lakeshore and Theo Denlinger would take the win for Madison.

The series finishes up tonight at 6:35 p.m. Lakeshore will send Jesse Slinger to the mound in the series finale.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.