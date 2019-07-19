Mallards Looking to Swim Past Chinooks for a Sweep

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Madison Mallards, playing as the Wisconsin Cheese Curds, (32-17) hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth to defeat the Lakeshore Chinooks (21-28) 8-7. The victory marked the fourth walk-off of the summer for Madison, the second in Curd uniforms.

Tonight, the two teams are back at Warner Park to conclude their series. The Mallards have a chance to grab their eleventh sweep of the season. Yesterday's victory makes the overall record between the two teams 7-1, in favor of the Mallards.

On the mound tonight for the Mallards is RHP Lowell Schipper (Richmond). Schipper is making his ninth start of the season, his first since returning from the All-Star game. In his All-Star appearance, Schipper pitched two-thirds of an inning for the Great Lakes West division. Over his eight starts he has pitched 41 innings, earning 41 strikeouts and allowing only 20 walks. Schipper holds a 4-1 win record and a 1.97 ERA. Schipper currently leads the Mallards pitching staff in strikeouts.

The evening will be The Lion King Night at the Duck Pond, presented by Marcus Theatres. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

