Mallards Drown in Defensive Errors to Split Series with Chinooks

MADISON, Wis. - The Lakeshore Chinooks (22-28) swam past the Madison Mallards (32-18) to take game two, 12-7. Several errors committed by Madison's defense allowed the Chinooks to jump ahead and maintain the lead to claim the victory and split the series.

The Mallards made their way onto the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. Madison's first run was easily scored on a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead. Following the error by Lakeshore, the Mallards scored once again on an RBI single by Austin Blazevic (Southeast Missouri) to come out of the inning up 2-0.

Lakeshore cut the lead by one in the top of the second with an RBI single by Justin Olson (Kentucky) to make the score 2-1.

The score remained the same until the Lakeshore bats took over in the top of the fourth. An RBI single by Cole Barr (Indiana) tied the game at two, followed by an RBI double by Jake Thompson (Kentucky), giving the Chinooks a 4-2 lead.

Madison was unable to come up with any runs until the bottom of the sixth. Another RBI by Blazevic brought the score 5-3. Next, Nick Gile (Madison College) stepped up to the plate with a man on third to score another run on a sacrifice fly to bring the Mallards within one, 5-4.

Lakeshore pushed past the Mallards defense in the top of the seventh. A two-run home run by Troy Black (Faulkner) doubled the Chinooks lead, making the score 8-4.

Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) did what he does best in the bottom of the seventh. He slammed a three-run home run over the left field fence to bring Madison back within one run for the second time. The Chinooks held on to an 8-7 lead going into the top of the eighth inning.

The effort from Bigbie was not enough, as the Chinooks took advantage of the Mallards errors on defense. Two runs were scored on an error by Blazevic to give the Chinooks an easy 10-7 lead. A passed ball paved the way to another run for Lakeshore, giving them their second four run lead on the night, 11-7. An RBI single by Griffin Doersching (Northern Kentucky) finished the inning, the Chinooks earned a five run cushion to make the score 12-7 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

Madison was not able to come up with any runs to claim another come-from-behind victory. The loss marks the Mallards 16th of the season and the series split makes the record between the two teams 6-2, in favor of Madison.

Bailey Vuylsteke (Miami-Ohio) was awarded the win after he pitched through three innings, not giving up the Chinooks lead.

The loss was handed to Mallards Starter, Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan), as he gave up the runs that allowed Lakeshore to take the lead. Lakeshore never gave up the lead after the fourth inning.

Turning Point

Bigbie ripped the ball over the left field fence for a three-run home run, to bring the Mallards back within one run in the top of the seventh.

Top Mallards

- Bigbie was named Impact Player of the Night after contributing a three-run home run and scoring twice.

- Austin Blazevic (Southeast Missouri) contributed two RBI singles.

- Quinn Gudaitis made his ninth start of the summer, powering through four and two-thirds innings, earning five strikeouts.

Up Next

The Mallards are back at the Duck Pond for their final game of their three-game homestand. Madison will compete against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (19-30) for game one of a two-game series. The evening will be the Anniversary of Man on the Moon (or is it?) with Moon Maynard bobblehead presented by Zimbrick Honda. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., gates will open at 5:05 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

