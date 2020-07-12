Stingers Rally for Comeback Win at Waterloo

(Waterloo, I.A.)- With their backs against the wall, Willmar found a way late and rallied to win their fifth straight game Sunday in an extra innings affair with Waterloo.

It was a quick turnaround for the Stingers who hit the road early Sunday morning after a Saturday night win over St. Cloud. Despite the early trip, Willmar made the most of it, starting with a solid performance from their pitching staff.

Noah Cameron got things off on the right foot, turning in another quality performance on the mound for Stingers' starting pitching. Cameron went six innings, allowing just one run on five hits, tallying six strikeouts.

Cameron's one run allowed came off the bat of Bucks DH Patrick Ferguson who hit a solo home run for the first run of the game.

Waterloo pitching held strong for seven innings, allowing no runs and five hits. However, Kyle Manzardo turned the tide for the Stingers in the eighth.

Manzardo launched his third home run of the season in the eighth, a solo shot, to tie the game at 1-1.

In the tenth inning, it was Jaxon Hallmark playing role as hero as his sacrifice fly to center drove in Harrison Schnurbusch from third to give the Stingers a 2-1 advantage.

Jonathan Brand, who was exceptional in relief of Cameron pitching three and two thirds innings allowing only one hit, got through two batters in the tenth before giving way to Tanner Brown. Brown notched his pod-leading twelfth strikeout of the season, striking out Levi Usher looking to end the game.

For Willmar, Tyler Wilber and Harrison Schnurbusch each gathered two hits, while Cesar Lopez added a pinch hit single as well.

The Stingers now sit in sole possession of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod, leading Waterloo by half a game.

The two sides meet again tomorrow evening for game two of the series. First pitch set for 6:35 pm.

The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group.

