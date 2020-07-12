Larks Fly Thanks to Westpoint's Simoes

July 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





The Bismarck Larks were hot early as they held on to a tight 7-5 win over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

Tim Simoes led the way on offense with the hottest bat in Bismarck crushing a pair of homeruns in his first two at-bats to finish with 4 runs batted in. He also would get on base later in the game thanks to a walk and taking a hit-by-pitch. Simoes has played just three games and all three hits have been home runs.

"I was really just looking to get one up the middle and get a run in. The pitch came in a little bit and I was able to get underneath it so I'm happy it got out," Simoes said. "I'm really trying to be more productive and more consistent at the plate so this has been a great opportunity."

Connor Henriques, Brody Tanksley and Noah Fisher each had an RBI to help the Larks to a total of seven earned runs against a struggling Bull Moose pitching staff.

Yassir Kahook was able to throw six innings of work giving up five runs and striking out a pair of batters. Three Larks bullpen arms were lights out as they combined for three shutout innings to close the door on the Bull Moose.

Jacob Widener was the man on the mound for the Bull Moose as he allowed six runs to cross in just four innings of work. He walked five batters and struck out six but allowed just three hits. Four bullpen arms combined to throw five innings and give up just a single run on five hits.

Four different Bull Moose batters would combine for the five runs batted in. David Melfi had two of those RBI's as he picked up his first home run of the season in the second inning. The team would steal four bases on Larks catcher Brody Tanksley, but leave a total of five runners on base

Simoes' pair of homeruns both were the Fetzer Electric Plays of the Game as he led the team to victory. The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 92 mph came from Bull Moose pitcher Garret Reisz.

The Larks, Bull Moose and Mandan Flickertails will have the next three days off. Baseball will return to action on Thursday, July 16 as the Flickertails host the Larks. The Bull Moose will not play again until Friday, July 17 as they host the Flickertails.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.