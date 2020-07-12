Woodchucks Rally Twice for 8-7 Win in Extras

July 12, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release





WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks outlasted the Rockford Rivets at home on Sunday, winning 8-7 in ten innings. Wisconsin trailed twice in the game, but came back both times to ultimately win. Pablo Ruiz scored the winning run in the tenth inning for the Chucks, coming across on an error.

The Woodchucks led 4-0 after two innings. In the first inning, Pablo Ruiz and Caleb Denny each scored for the Woodchucks on an error. Myles Austin then hit a two-run homer in the second, also scoring Isaiah Mirabal to add on.

The Rivets took the lead 6-4, and that's where things stood after six innings. The Woodchucks made it 6-5 in the seventh, with Austin bringing home Daniel Baruch on a groundout. Wisconsin then scored the tying run in the eight, plating Brandon Seltzer on a balk.

With the tiebreaker rule in effect for extra innings, the Rivets re-took the lead, 7-6 in the tenth. But the Woodchucks responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning, collecting their third win. Adrian Mella and Pablo Ruiz each scored for Wisconsin in the tenth inning. The Chucks' Dathon McGrath was the winning pitcher in the contest.

Top Performers

Pablo Ruiz was 2-5 in the game with two singles and two runs scored, including the winning run.

Myles Austin was 1-4 in the game, but hit a two-run homer and collected 3 RBIs.

Next Up

The Woodchucks will play four straight games against the Green Bay Booyah this week. Wednesday's game is the only one that will be at home, with a 6:35 scheduled start. For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 12, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.