Rafters Shutout Green Bay 3-0

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (9-3) continue to stay hot. Fresh off a road trip to Rockford, the Rafters shut out the Green Bay Booyah (5-7), 3-0, to end the second week.

The Rafters took control of the game in the first two innings, with Richie Schiekofer as the catalyst of the offense. In the first, Schiekofer led off the game with a single. While on first, Green Bay starter Jack Mahoney uncorked a wild pickoff throw that Schiekofer capitalized on by stealing two. Booyah first baseman Nick Kreutzer then overthrew third allowing Schiekofer to come around and score on the pair of errors.

In the second, Schiekofer came into the batter's box with two runners on and launched a liner to left center, driving in Parker Nolan and Austin Kryszczuk to put the Rafters up 3-0. The Rafters pitching staff would take it from there.

Starter Glenn Albanese threw five innings, allowing no runs and striking out seven. Albanese's 24 strikeouts of the season are second-best in the league. Ryan Mitschele took over in the sixth, closing out the game with four scoreless innings, allowing just two baserunners.

The Rafters moved to 9-3 with the win, at the top of the WI-IL Pod. The Booyah fell to 5-7 and are still in a tie for fourth in the Pod.

Tomorrow, the Rafters welcome in the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the first game of a home-and-away series. Coverage from Witter Field starts at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR, and 6:30pm on Northwoods League Baseball Network (TV).

