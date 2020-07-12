MoonDogs Split Series After Waterloo's Offensive Explosion Saturday

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks (7-2) produced a historic offensive showing on Saturday night with a 20-3 win over the Mankato Moondogs (1-7).

The Bucks struck first whenÂ Jalen SmithÂ singled to scoreÂ Cameron Thompson,Â giving Waterloo an early 1-0 advantage after one inning.

Mankato would answer back the following inning whenÂ Michael Curialle brought home a pair with a two-run single to scoreÂ Emanuel DeanÂ andÂ Evan BerkeyÂ to put the Moondogs on top 2-1.

It wouldn't take Waterloo long to get that run backÂ as they would even the score with aÂ Cameron ThompsonÂ RBI single in the bottom of the frame.

Five more runs would come across for the Bucks in the next two innings to go up 7-2. Mankato would get one back on a sacrifice fly byÂ Zach KokoskaÂ to scoreÂ Zach GillesÂ in the fifth inning.

It would be all Waterloo from there as they would score 13 unanswered runs to finish the game to secure the 20-3 win.

The Moondogs will return to action on Monday traveling to St. Cloud to face the Rox in a brief one-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

