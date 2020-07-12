Rafters Go for 4-0 Versus Green Bay in Sunday Matinee

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have two one-run wins in their pocket against the Green Bay Booyah, and they look to keep their momentum from their thrilling win, today at 1:05pm.

Yesterday, the Rafters came from behind to win 6-5. Hank Zeisler had the big-time blast, a go-ahead three run home run to lead the Rafters to their third win in three games over Green Bay.

Today's pitching matchup is a battle of two Northwoods League aces. Jack Mahoney is the Green Bay starter. Mahoney has a 1.29 ERA through two appearances in 2020. Last year, Mahoney led the Booyah in strikeouts and pitched a no-hitter versus the Rockford Rivets in July. Glenn Albanese gets the ball for the Rafters. He is the Pod strikeout leader this year and has not allowed a run in seven innings pitched this year.

The Rafters are in first place by one game, and they look to keep the lead with a win today.

Coverage from Witter Field starts at 12:50pm on AM 1320 WFHR and 1:00pm on Northwoods League TV.

