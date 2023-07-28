Stingers' Late Rally Turns into Domination, Overpower Rox 14-4 to Take Season Series

ST. CLOUD, MN - The Willmar Stingers scored double-digit runs for the third consecutive game as they were able to pick up a 14-4 win over the St. Cloud Rox on Friday.

In the early stages of the game, the Rox had an edge and that was shown in the first inning as a passed ball scored Haiden Hunt to get St. Cloud in front.

Both starting pitchers would lock things down after that with Stingers' starter Aiden Hansen limiting the damage after that first inning.

That would allow the Stingers to take the lead in the fifth as MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Andrew Sojka doubled to tie the game as the go-ahead run would come home on another passed ball.

The Rox bounced back in the following inning as Michael McNamara continued to cause problems for the Stingers as he doubled to score two and give the Rox the lead as he was later brought in on a sac fly.

Needing to spark a late rally, the Stingers did that and then some in the seventh.

Sojka sparked it with a triple to tie the game at four as a single from Kevin Fitzer gave the Stingers their first lead of the night.

That wasn't all however as after Sean Rimmer was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Luke Williams cleared the bases with a double to close a seven-run inning for the Stingers.

The Stingers would add on five more runs in the eighth with a 2 RBI ground-rule double from Jake Hjelle in his first game back in the lineup and a run-scoring triple from Rimmer being the highlights.

During that time, Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Kristopher Hokenson tossed three shutout innings from the bullpen to make it to the ninth where Andrew Baumgart would slam the door.

The Stingers have now won their last two games to extend the lead in the Great Plains West second half.

Now, the Stingers will return to Bill Taunton Stadium to host the Waterloo Bucks for their final series before the Great Plains West All-Star Game.

