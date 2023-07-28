Rockers Look to Split Series with Madison Amidst Homestand

July 28, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers head off the field

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers head off the field(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers are set to host the second game of the four-game homestand at Capital Credit Union Parks as the Mallards come back to town. First pitch for Friday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

In Thursday night's game, the Rockers dropped the close game to Madison 4-3. The game would be controlled by each side's starting pitcher throughout the first five innings where only one run would score. Green Bay's starter Christian Foutch (Arkansas) would strike out a season-high nine batters.

The game came to a close on a go-ahead hit from Mallard outfielder Nick Williams (Michigan State) in the top of the ninth inning. The base knock came on the first pitch after play resumed following a one-hour rain delay.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 10-11 in the second half and sit three and a half games out of first place. The team's overall record remains above .500 at 29-26.

This will be the tenth meeting of the season series between Green Bay and Madison. With last night's win, the Mallards took a 5-4 advantage in the series with three games left.

On the hill for the Rockers in Friday night's game will be Maddox Long (Harding). In his last appearance against Madison, the right-handed pitcher threw six innings, allowing just two hits and striking out four batters.

Friday night's game will be the final Fireworks Friday of the season at Capital Credit Union Park. A fireworks showcase presented by Pepsi will occur following the conclusion of Friday's game.

After Friday's contest, the Rockers will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters for two games. First pitch for Saturday's contest is set for 6:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.