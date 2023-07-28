Rockers Take Down Mallards at Home Friday Night

Ashwaubenon, Wis.- The Green Bay Rockers defeated the Madison Mallards 3-1 in six innings Friday night at Capital Credit Union Park, earning the series split with the Mallards after the game was called following the sixth inning due to weather.

The Rockers got their fifth win against the Mallards Friday night to win their 32nd win of the season overall, as they head into a two-game series with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to conclude the four-game homestand at Capital Credit Union Park.

Maddox Long (Harding University) cruised along on the hill in the first inning as he threw a scoreless top of the first to keep the Mallards off the board early.

After each side went scoreless in the bottom of the first and the second, that set the stage for the Rockers to strike first in the bottom of the third, as a two-run shot from Jack Holman (UCLA) put the Rockers ahead 2-0 through three innings of play in Ashwaubenon.

Long threw a 1-2-3 fourth inning to keep Green Bay ahead by two through four innings of play as even with the Rockers only scoring two runs in the first four innings, Long's stellar pitching kept the Rockers in front heading into the fifth up by two.

Long continued to cruise along in the fifth with another scoreless frame as his five innings pitched pushed Green Bay to a comfortable advantage going into the sixth with all the momentum in favor of the home team at Capital Credit Union Park.

The Mallards scored their first run of the night on a sacrifice fly by Nick Williams (Michigan St) to cut the deficit in half, but Green Bay responded quickly in the bottom half of the frame with a solo homer off the bat of Mateo Mathews (Wagner College). His solo shot made it a 3-1 game heading into the seventh, with the two homers leading the way for Green Bay through the first six frames.

In the top of the seventh, the game was called off due to weather, handing the Rockers the two-run victory at home to split the two-game set with Madison in the first two games of the four-game homestand.

The Rockers will continue their four-game homestand Saturday night when they take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.

