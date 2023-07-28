Rox Fall Short to Willmar, Start Two-Game Series Saturday Versus Bismarck at Home

St. Cloud Rox' Anthony Mata in action

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (34-22) dropped the final game of a four-game series against the Willmar Stingers (41-15) with a 14-4 final score, Friday, July 28th. The Rox hold one of the top records across the Northwoods League this season.

The starting pitcher for St. Cloud was Connor Wietgrefe. Wietgrefe made his 1ststart for St. Cloud, with 5.0 innings pitched, striking out eight batters while giving up just one earned run. Wietgrefe has an elite strikeout-to-walk ratio over 12.2 innings pitched this season, with 22 strikeouts to just five walks.

Michael McNamara had an RBI double to score the go-ahead runs for St. Cloud in the 6thinning. McNamara has a four-game hit streak and seven RBI over the four games. Haiden Hunt had three hits and a run scored in the 4thgame of the series, extending his hit streak to nine games. Over 37 at-bats in that nine-game stretch, Hunt has a .405 batting average. Kevin Butler had a hit and a walk. Butler has reached base multiple times four out of his last five games, scoring six times.

Daniel Caylor had a strikeout over 1.1 innings pitched, his 2ndappearance for St. Cloud. Mason Olson came in relief, striking out a batter over 0.2 innings of work. Chris Brown had a strikeout in the 8thinning. Ryan Chmielewski pitched the final 1.2 innings, striking out three batters. Over his last three appearances, Chmielewski has 11 strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched, surrendering just one run.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Connor Wietgrefe!

The Rox return home on Saturday, July 29th for a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks! It will be Back to School Backpack Giveaway Night, presented by Sentry Bank!It will also be Friends & Family Day presented by Taco John's. (4 tickets, 4 hats, & 4 Taco John's combo meals for just $48 in the General Admission Section and $64 in the Reserved Section.) To purchase a Taco John's Friends & Family package, click here. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

