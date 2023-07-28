Dock Spiders Hook Chinooks 11-7

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders posted 17 hits and erased an early 4-1 deficit to beat the Chinooks on the road on Thursday night. The Dock Spiders struck first in the top of the second inning as an RBI single from Jared Heinzen (Wisconsin-Parkside) scored Jacob Anderson (Michigan State) and gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. The Chinooks responded in the bottom of the third, as they ambushed Dock Spiders starting pitcher Jacob Young (Fairmont State) as they put up four runs which gave them a 4-1 lead. The Dock Spiders responded in the top of the fourth as they scored five more runs, capped off by a two RBI single from Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) which scored Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada) and Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical). The Chinooks answered in the bottom of the fourth with another run and pulled the Chinooks to within one run. In the top of the fifth, leadoff hitter Seth Sweet-Chick launched a solo home run (his second of the season) which gave the Dock Spiders a 7-5 lead. The Dock Spiders scored another run in the top of the seventh off of an RBI double from Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh). The Dock Spiders tacked on three more runs in the top of the ninth, capped off by another RBI double from Surane. The Chinooks scratched two runs across in the bottom of the ninth but that was all they could muster as the Dock Spiders took the game 11-7.

Dock Spiders reliever JT Hockers (Concordia-Wisconsin) received the win, his first of the season, while Chinooks starter Mitch Alba was tagged with his third loss of the season. The Dock Spiders improved to 24-33 on the season, 11-11 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at home on Friday night as they take on the Lakeshore Chinooks. It's Lake Winnebago Shantymen Night, Bobbleboy giveaway night, and postgame fireworks at Herr-Baker Field! Celebrate Wisconsin winter culture for one game with specialty uniforms and a Shantymen BobbleBoy for the first 500 fans courtesy of Fleet Farm. Plus, all fans will enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Marine Credit Union. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

