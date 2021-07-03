Stingers Drop Game 2 in Waterloo

Waterloo, Iowa - The Stingers drop the second game in Waterloo by a final score of 9-5.

Logan Schmitt started tonight for the Stingers. He went five innings, gave up five hits, five earned runs, three walks and struck out two.

After both teams were retired in order the first two innings, Asa Awbrey singled to be the first Willmar baserunner. Then, Josh Fitzgerald tripled him home. Fitzgerald finished the night 2-4, with a triple, single, hit by pitch and two RBI.

The Bucks' offense was able to respond, scoring three times in the third inning, twice in the fifth, once in the seventh and three more times in the eighth.

The Stingers fall to 15-19 on the season. They travel to Eau Claire to play the Express on Independence Day. First pitch is at 5:05 p.m.

