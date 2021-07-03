Rox Dominate Huskies by Ten to Take Great Plains West Division

Duluth, Minnesota - The St. Cloud Rox were once again too much for the Huskies to handle, as St. Cloud scored nine runs in the third inning to cap off a 12-2 victory. Saturday afternoon's win for the Rox grants them the first half of the Great Plains West Division, and an automatic playoff spot. The Huskies now move to 0-6 against the Rox this season, and 1-11 against Great Plains West Division teams. St. Cloud Rox starting pitcher Hunter Dollander was phenomenal, allowing one run and collecting three strikeouts over six innings of work. The outing lowered the big righty's ERA on the season to 0.95. Third baseman Jordan Barth led the way offensively for St. Cloud, going three for four with two doubles, two RBI's, and two walks.

Trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the third, head coach Marcus Pointer decided to replace starting pitcher Ben Pederson immediately for Ray Watt. Watt struggled finding the "K" zone, walking the first three batters he faced. An error by shortstop Michael Brooks right after, meant the end of the day for Watt and the beginning for Michael Altman. Altman couldn't get out of the Watt jam though, as a walk and five hits later saw Duluth down 11-0 not even halfway through the ballgame. Altman over his next five innings would only allow one run, but there was too much work for a Husky comeback. The lone two runs for the Huskies came off a Mike Boeve RBI double, and Cason Tollett RBI single.

The Huskies now begin their last series of the first half, as the Rochester Honkers come into town for the final two games of the half. Despite being 2-0 against the Huskies, Rochester sits at the bottom of the Great Plains West Division with a 13-16 record.

