Huskies Continue to Show Scissors against the Rox

July 3, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Duluth Huskies News Release







St. Cloud, Minn. - Duluth Huskies drop the first game of a home and home series in St. Cloud 8-3. The Huskies finish off their three-game road trip 2-1. The Huskies continue to struggle against the St. Cloud Rox as they fall to 0-5 against them on the year. It started promising for the Huskies as they got a first inning double from Zac White and the Huskies jumped out to an early two nothing lead. Unfortunately for Duluth, Ronnie Voacolo didn't have it on the mound tonight as he only lasted one inning, walking four and allowing two runs (earned).

The Huskies offense hit back hard however as Xavier Carter deposited a ball into the right field seats to restore the Huskies lead three to two.

The Huskies control got away from them as the bullpen walked eight and the Rox piled it on Matthew Craven getting five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break the game wide open taking an 8-3 lead. The Rox chased Craven after he only recorded two outs. The ball was then turned over to Tony Cortez and Max Pappas who were marvelous in four and a third only allowing one hit and not allowing a run.

Offensively the Huskies had success as every batter was productive in the order, eight out of the nine reached base in some way and the one batter who didn't reach drove in a run. The bright spots included Carter who went 1-3 with a home run and Mike Boeve who went 2-4 out of the two hole.

The Huskies drop to 11-20 on the year as the Rox improve to 23-8 after the victory against Duluth. The Huskies will be back home tomorrow, July 3rd, at 3:05pm in Duluth, Minnesota as they look to get their first win of the season against the Rox.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.