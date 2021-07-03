MoonDogs Return to Win Column with Offensive Outburst against the Larks

BISMARCK, N.D. -Â After dropping the series finale to the St. Cloud Rox on Thursday, the Mankato MoonDogs (22-9) quickly got back on track with an 11-4 win over the Bismarck Larks (18-15) on the road.

Mankato got on the board first in the second inning as the bottom of the order ignited a two-out rally. AfterÂ Alex BaezaÂ (Hawaii) drew a walk andÂ Luke BecksteinÂ (Kansas State) singled,Â Carson YatesÂ (UCLA) doubled into the right-field corner to bring both runners home. The very next batter,Â Josh UrpsÂ (Cal-State Fullerton) traded places with him as he came up with a double of his own to make it 3-0.

In the fourth innings, the Moondogs broke the game open. Urps delivered with another RBI base hit.Â Matt HigginsÂ (Bellarmine) followed that up with a two-run double to the corner to make it 6-0, his NWL-best 13thÂ two-bagger of the season. And to finish off the inning,Â Justin BoydÂ (Oregon State) launched a tape measure job over the left-field wall for his first home run, driving in two to make it 8-0.

That would be plenty for Mankato starterÂ Nolan Pender (Bellarmine) who threw 6.2 innings of shutout baseball with a season-best 9 strikeouts as he went on to earn his third win of the summer. As a result, Pender received league honors as the NWL Pitcher of the Night for his efforts on the hill, Friday.

The Larks came up with a major threat in the eighth inning as they scored four runs, butÂ Carson YatesÂ (UCLA) struck outÂ Kamron WillmanÂ (Kansas State) with the bases loaded and the tying run in the on-deck circle to end the threat.

The MoonDogs would add a pair of insurance runs in the ninth for good measure as they locked up their fourth win in five games on the road trip.

Luke YoungÂ (Midland College) gets the call on Saturday for Mankato as they look to take the first two games of this four-game series against Bismarck. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

