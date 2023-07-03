Stingers Bounce Back in Clutch Comeback Effort, Outlast Border Cats 3-2

July 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release







THUNDER BAY, Ontario- The Willmar Stingers played from behind for most of a Sunday battle with the Thunder Bay Border Cats but it didn't seem to matter in a 3-2 victory.

Following a few scoreless frames to open the contest, the Border Cats opened the scoring in the third inning with a single from Cole Ketzner scoring two runs.

That would remain the only scoring for a large portion of the game as Stingers starter Jalen Vorpahl locked down after that to complete his four and two-thirds innings of work.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Alex Clemons would keep the deficit at two with four shutout innings of work out of the bullpen where he struck out six batters.

That wasn't enough to get the Stingers on the scoreboard but like we've seen many times before, they came alive with their backs against the wall.

With two runners in scoring position, Kris Hokenson drove in both of them with a single to force extra innings.

After getting runners on the corners, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Sean Rimmer drove in the game's go-ahead run with an RBI single to give the Stingers a chance at victory.

Rylen Bayne would force a scoreless frame in the bottom half of the tenth for the save to complete a huge comeback victory for the Stingers.

The Stingers and Border Cats will complete both their four-game series and the Northwoods League first half tomorrow.

For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.