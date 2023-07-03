Wausau Finishes First Half Strong, Defeats Lakeshore 8-4
July 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release
MEQUON, Wis. - A Monday night win at Kapco Park for Wausau allowed for a strong first-half finish, winning the 20th game of the season.
Behind a three-spot in the sixth and a two-spot in the eighth, the Woodchucks (20-15) cruised to an 8-4 win over Lakeshore.
The Chinooks (14-20) got up 1-0 early, and would be up 3-2 after five innings played. From there it was all Woodchucks, as in the sixth Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) would hit a two-RBI double and be scored shortly after by Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State).
Fast forward to the eighth when Colby Wallace (Cal. State Fullerton) would hit his second triple of the season, scoring Anthony McFarland (Cal. Riverside). Wallace would be scored in the next at-bat by Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) for the final run of the game.
Key Moments:
Starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) went a quality six innings, picking up six strikeouts while allowing three runs.
Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton (WI)) came in with two outs in the seventh and would retire seven straight batters to end the game.
Wallace also had a single and a double as part of a 3/5 night.
Along with the two-RBI double, Jurgella had his best game of the season at the plate, going 3/5 with a reach on error.
Up Next:
The second half of the season begins as Wausau heads to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders. First pitch from Herr-Baker Field will be at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.
For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2023
- Chinooks Drop Final Game of First Half to Wausau - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Wausau Finishes First Half Strong, Defeats Lakeshore 8-4 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Spitters Clinch Playoffs for Fifth Year in a Row - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rockers Clinch Spot in 2023 Northwoods League Playoffs Following Monday's Win Against Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Defeat Border Cats in Extras for Second-Straight Day, Win 3-2 to Close Impressive First Half - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Lose To Rivets 6-1, Fall To 0-3 Against Brett Sears - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rox Finish First Half with 21 Wins After Game Two in Waterloo - Travel to Duluth for Two-Game Series Tomorrow to Start Second Half - St. Cloud Rox
- Mallards Lose Sixth Straight, Green Bay Earns Chance at Title - Madison Mallards
- Rivets Fall Short to Battle Creek While on the Road - Rockford Rivets
- Wausau Woodchucks to Acquire JBA Clutch Baseball & Softball Organization - Wausau Woodchucks
- Andrew Delaney Named Northwoods Player of the Night on Saturday - Rockford Rivets
- Rockers Eying Playoff Berth, Set for Last First Half Matchup - Green Bay Rockers
- Stingers Bounce Back in Clutch Comeback Effort, Outlast Border Cats 3-2 - Willmar Stingers
- Battle Jacks Trip Up Rivets 4-3, Hit Six Doubles - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Loggers Stay Undefeated on Nights with Post-Game Fireworks, Beat Hot Tots 12-3 - La Crosse Loggers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wausau Woodchucks Stories
- Wausau Finishes First Half Strong, Defeats Lakeshore 8-4
- Wausau Woodchucks to Acquire JBA Clutch Baseball & Softball Organization
- Wausau Falls to Lakeshore, out of Contention for First Half Title
- Fond du Lac Plays Spoiler, Crushes Wausau 10-3
- Wausau Holds Fond du Lac to Four Hits, Wins 2-1