Wausau Finishes First Half Strong, Defeats Lakeshore 8-4

MEQUON, Wis. - A Monday night win at Kapco Park for Wausau allowed for a strong first-half finish, winning the 20th game of the season.

Behind a three-spot in the sixth and a two-spot in the eighth, the Woodchucks (20-15) cruised to an 8-4 win over Lakeshore.

The Chinooks (14-20) got up 1-0 early, and would be up 3-2 after five innings played. From there it was all Woodchucks, as in the sixth Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) would hit a two-RBI double and be scored shortly after by Brennan Holt (Oklahoma State).

Fast forward to the eighth when Colby Wallace (Cal. State Fullerton) would hit his second triple of the season, scoring Anthony McFarland (Cal. Riverside). Wallace would be scored in the next at-bat by Mike Maginnis (Georgia State) for the final run of the game.

Key Moments:

Starting pitcher Nate Nabholz (Towson) went a quality six innings, picking up six strikeouts while allowing three runs.

Alex Breckheimer (Bryant & Stratton (WI)) came in with two outs in the seventh and would retire seven straight batters to end the game.

Wallace also had a single and a double as part of a 3/5 night.

Along with the two-RBI double, Jurgella had his best game of the season at the plate, going 3/5 with a reach on error.

Up Next:

The second half of the season begins as Wausau heads to Fond du Lac to take on the Dock Spiders. First pitch from Herr-Baker Field will be at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

For tickets or more information visit www.woodchucks.com or call 715-845-5055.

